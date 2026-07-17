Maa Inti Bangaaram Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu outshines everyone with her slick action and enjoyable humor

Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, was released in theaters on June 19, 2026. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film was created and co-written by Raj Nidimoru.

If you're planning to watch the film on JioHotstar this week, here's the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Maa Inti Bangaaram is set in the 1980s and follows Swarna, an orphan who grows up to become a fearless rebel fighter known as Jhansi in her quest to forge an identity of her own. Her life changes when she falls in love and marries Dr. Anirudh, one of the few people who sees her for who she truly is rather than judging her by traditional expectations. Determined to leave her violent past behind, Swarna abandons her life as a rebel and embraces a quiet existence as a dutiful wife and daughter-in-law.

The couple returns to Anirudh's ancestral village to attend his sister's wedding after previously eloping, allowing Swarna to earn the acceptance of his deeply patriarchal joint family. Eager to fit in despite lacking conventional homemaking skills, she often finds herself compared to Anasuya, the family's ideal daughter-in-law. With the help of her childhood friend, Kiranmayi, Swarna devises a series of humorous schemes to hide her shortcomings and win over the family.

Her carefully built new life is disrupted when Karuna, a ruthless former rebel from her past, resurfaces and threatens Anirudh's family. Forced to confront the life she thought she had left behind, Swarna sheds her meek persona and once again takes up arms to protect her loved ones while desperately keeping her true identity hidden from her unsuspecting in-laws.

What works in Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shoulders the film with confidence, bringing depth to her character. She balances action and comedy with the effortless charm and innocence the role demands, making her a perfect fit for the part.

The film delivers an entertaining experience through its engaging execution, making it a worthwhile one-time watch. The first half is filled with clean humor and family-friendly moments, while the action choreography remains slick and grounded without losing its rhythm.

Although the pace slows in the second half, the film remains engaging overall. The action sequences are creatively staged, and watching a female lead deliver convincing mass-hero moments while dressed in a traditional saree stands out as one of the film's biggest highlights.

From a technical standpoint, Santhosh Narayanan's background score smoothly transitions between warm family moments and high-energy action sequences. Om Prakash's rustic cinematography further enhances the film's visual appeal.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram relies heavily on a familiar commercial action template. At several points, it echoes films like Baasha and History of Violence, making parts of the writing feel predictable.

The screenplay also loses momentum after the interval. The tightly paced and engaging first half gives way to a slower narrative in the latter portions. In addition, the protagonist's backstory is compressed into a brief segment just before the interval, limiting its emotional impact.

The supporting subplots are underdeveloped, and the antagonist suffers from limited characterization. As a result, the central conflict lacks the emotional depth needed to make it more compelling.

The Performances

Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers a standout performance, seamlessly switching between a soft-spoken homemaker and a fierce action heroine. Gulshan Devaiah also leaves an impression as the cold and calculating antagonist, despite the character's limited development.

The Verdict

Maa Inti Bangaaram is an entertaining blend of action and comedy that is elevated by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's commanding performance. Despite a few pacing and writing issues, it offers an enjoyable viewing experience and is worth watching on streaming.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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