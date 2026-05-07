Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama to release on June 19 post IPL season? Find out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. While the film was initially scheduled to release on May 15, 2026, reports suggest that the makers have now postponed it to June 19, 2026. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama to release on June 19, 2026?

According to multiple reports, including one by Aakashavaani, Maa Inti Bangaaram is now eyeing a June 19, 2026, theatrical release. The makers had earlier planned to release the film on May 15 and had already begun promotional activities. However, the team reportedly decided to postpone the release, mainly due to the ongoing IPL 2026 season, which could affect box-office collections.

Earlier, there was speculation that the film might arrive on June 4 after Toxic starring Yash vacated the date. However, Ram Charan’s Peddi reportedly locked the June 4 slot, pushing Maa Inti Bangaaram further ahead.

More about Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, which is being produced by the actress herself under the banner of Tra-la-la Moving Pictures. Apart from Sam, the movie will have Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, M Sreemukhi, Chaitanya, Srinivas Gavireddy, and more in key roles.

Created by Raj Nidimoru, the film is directed by Nandini Reddy. With Om Prakash handling the cinematography, the editing will be done by Dharmendra Kakarala. Moreover, Santosh Narayanan is composing the musical tracks and scores, with the first single Thassadiya getting released recently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had last starred in the film Subham with a cameo role. The horror comedy film marked her production house’s maiden venture in cinema, which had newcomers Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, and more in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actress will appear in a lead role for the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring with Aditya Roy Kapur . With Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi joining them, the show is created by Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

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