Maa Nanna Superhero Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Sudheer Babu starrer family drama in theaters

Sudheer Babu-starrer Maa Nanna Superhero has finally hit the big screens today, October 11. The film has been receiving a decent response from the audience amidst several other releases during the occasion of Navratri. If you plan to watch this movie, which is about an emotional father-son relationship, then do read these tweets before booking your tickets.

Calling the Sudheer Babu-starrer a heartwarming film, a social media user wrote, "This film is a true emotional rollercoaster, perfectly capturing the deep bond between father and son. It’s a remarkable comeback for @isudheerbabu, who delivered a stellar performance that touches your heart."

Giving Maa Nanna Superhero 3/5 stars, a netizen wrote, "Abhilash unveils a heartfelt love story between two fathers - a son in the form of 'Ma Nanna Super Hero'. He was able to engage the audience by showing his ability to cultivate emotions without too much melodrama."

Another user loved this emotional family drama film and wrote, "The movie is an emotional family entertainer that marks a remarkable comeback for @isudheerbabu. The film captures the deep bond between father and son, but I'll leave the rest for you to experience."

An individual hailed the first half of Sudheer Babu's movie and wrote, "#MaaNannaSuperhero The film offers a decent father-son narrative, featuring solid performances. The first half is strong, but the second lacks standout moments and emotional depth. Rating: 3.25/5.Overall, it's a feel-good film with solid dialogues but limited emotional depth."

Advertisement

Check out more reviews below:

In Maa Nanna Superhero, Sudheer Babu plays the role of Jani, who loses his father in childhood and seeks refuge at an orphanage. A wealthy individual adopts him but experiences significant losses in his life and quits speaking with Jani. But the boy adores his father and works tirelessly to repay the debts. The story further gets twisted when Jani's father gets arrested.

Directed by Abhilash Reddy, the film also features Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Harshith Reddy, and others in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: 7 Telugu movies releasing during Dussehra 2024: Vettaiyan, Maa Nanna Superhero to Jigra