Maa Oori Polimera 2 OTT release date and time: When and where to watch Satyam Rajesh's action thriller online

Maa Oori Polimera 2 dominated the box office at the time of its release, and stars Satyam Rajesh and Kamakshi Bhaskarla under the direction of Dr. Anil Viswanath. The film, which premiered in theaters on November 3, 2023, received an overwhelming response, particularly as the first sequel of Maa Oori Polimera.

To the delight of movie enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch Maa Oori Polimera 2 on OTT, the film is set to make its digital premiere on the streaming platform Aha on December 8th. This marks an exceptional opportunity for those who missed its theatrical run to catch this highly anticipated release from the comfort of their homes.

Check out the Aha Tweet about Maa Oori Polimera 2 movie below

More about the Maa Oori Polimera 2 movie

Maa Oori Polimera 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film of the same name, has captivated audiences with its thrilling narrative set in the enigmatic village of Jastipalli. The story follows the enigmatic journey of Komaraiah, an auto driver who vanishes after eloping with Kavitha and establishing a new life in Kerala.

Left behind in his village, Komaraiah's family and friends are completely baffled by his disappearance. Meanwhile, Komaraiah's brother, Jangaiah, a constable, is also reported missing, adding to the village's growing unease. As a series of perplexing deaths begin to occur, casting a pall of apprehension over Jastipalli, Ravindra Naik, a newly appointed police officer, takes up the daunting task of unraveling the truth.

Check out the trailer of Maa Oori Polimera 2 movie below

Directed by Anil Vishwanath and featuring an ensemble cast including Satyam Rajesh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Baladitya, Getup Srinu, Chithram Seenu, and Ravi Varma, Maa Oori Polimera 2 engrossed viewers for 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Capitalizing on the success of the original, Maa Oori Polimera 2 raises the stakes and promises an even more gripping and suspenseful cinematic thrill ride. Delving further into the unsolved mysteries surrounding Komaraiah's vanishing and the series of unexplained fatalities haunting Jastipalli, the sequel pulls viewers deeper into the shadows.

