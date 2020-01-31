Maadhavi Latha's Facebook post about her illness goes viral; Actress deletes it later

The actress turned politician Maadhavi Latha, who contested in the AP General Election for BJP from Guntur West, took to Facebook on Friday and made some shocking statement.

Telugu and Tamil actress Maadhavi Latha has hit the headlines over her recent Facebook post. The actress turned politician contested, who contested in the AP General Election for BJP from Guntur West, took to Facebook on Friday and made some shocking statement. The actress talked about her death and compared herself to Revathi’s character from the 1989 film Prema, according to a report in TOI. The character of Revathi eventually dies in the film. In her social media post, she also spoke about going through cold, fever, sleeping disorder and other illness.

She further revealed about being under the medication and if her health issues turn worse, she might die. TOI quoted her Facebook post read “Someday or the other, I might die like Revathi’s character in Prema. Like her, I might also face death if the medicines I have been using fail to work one day. I have dreams and hopes in this life but my illness is making me not to focus on anything. And, I hate medications.” Maadhavi Latha’s post left her fans into a panic state and expressed their concern over the same. However, the actress deleted her Facebook post later. The new post by her reads that she is all fit and fine.

Check out her post below:

Maadhavi made her feature film debut with the Telugu romantic film Nachavule (2008). Her next films Shh... and Snehituda opposite Nani opened to negative reviews and box office collections. She made a comeback and worked on films including Aravind 2 (2013). Madhavi has first acted in Mahesh Babu's Athidi as well.

Credits :Facebook

