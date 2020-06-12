Maala Parvathi OPENS UP about her son accused by Seema Vineeth of sexual harassment

Seema Vineeth took to social media and revealed that Maala Parvathi’s son Ananthakrishnan has been sending abusive messages and explicit photos since 2017.

A popular makeup artist down South and trans woman Seema Vineeth has accused the son of veteran actress Maala Parvathi of sexual harassment. According to media reports, Seema publicly on social media revealed that Parvathi’s son Ananthakrishnan has been sending abusive messages and explicit photos since 2017.

In her Facebook Live, Seema revealed, “I have been receiving abusive messages from 2017 from the person, which I noticed recently. After seeing my post, the actress called me and apologized for the same. And added that she will try to correct her son. She also said that she is with me if I am legally moving forward. Will the actress try to compromise if the same happened with her? And I have never mentioned the actress’ name.” After a while, Seema revealed the name of the actress and went on to share more details. Seema Vineeth's revelation has taken social media by storm.

After the FB Live session, reportedly, Maala Parvathi decided to react to the accusation and also went on to reveal that she personally apologised to her and even urged Seema to take the legal route. One of the shocking details about Seema that is doing rounds in the news is that Seema’s friend told her (Maala) that everything can be compromised only if they gave her money.

However, Maala Parvathi in her exclusive interview to The Times Of India revealed that her son has admitted that he has had a conversation with the makeup artist but it was ‘mutual’ and ‘consensual'.

TOI quoted her, "My son has admitted that he has had a conversation with the makeup artist. But he said it was ‘mutual’ and ‘consensual’. The truth has to come out and hence I have registered a complaint and submitted my son’s mobile phone. Also, it came to our attention that she has taken off a picture that she had attached to her post earlier, in which she had named me and my son. There was a picture, where Seema had given a thumbs-up emoji to the message of my son. But I am not planning to harass her in any manner, and hence haven’t posted it online. I am with her and I won’t support my son. My son said that they know each other and their conversations were purely consensual."

Also Read: Master actress Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold with her bold red lips; See Pic

The actress has filed the case to investigate the truth and also revealed that she won't defend her son if he is wrong.

“Even now they are trying to negotiate about how to resolve the whole issue. I am not into it. I can never fall for bargaining or blackmailing. We are moving legally. If my son has done the crime, and if he is proven guilty, let him face the consequences. I am with her in all sense. Whatever it is, if she was hurt, I understand the trauma. Even if my son has said that the whole conversation was consensual, I am not supporting it. Let's move legally,” Maala Parvathi added.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×