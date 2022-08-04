Maala Parvathi’s mother K Lalitha no more, passes away after battling liver cancer

Maala Parvathi’s mother K Lalitha breathed her last at the age of 85 today morning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She was admitted to the SUT Hospital after being diagnosed with liver cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same since 12th July this year. She is survived by her three children Lakshmi Manu, Maala Parvathi, and S Kumaran. Her last rites took place in Santhi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.

Maala Parvathi took to her Facebook account and announced the sad news with a picture of her mother. She penned, “Mom took her last breath at SUT Hospital, Pattam, Thiruvananthapuram at 5: 48 am. From July 12 onwards, she was under treatment. Secondaries in the liver and we only came to know about it on July 12.” She concluded this emotional note by saying that they just had 22 days to look after their mom. For the unversed, K Lalitha was the retired professor and the head of the Gynaecology Department in the SAT Hospital.

In the meantime, Maala Parvathi has multiple projects in the pipeline including Mindiyum Paranjum, Salaam Venky, and Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu. The former has been helmed by Arun Bose and will see Aparna Balamurali in the other key role. Salim Ahmad, Kabeer Kottaram, and Razak Ahammed are financing the venture under the banner of Allens Media.

Now coming to the technical crew, Madhu Ambat is the cinematography for the movie, while Kiran Das is onboard the team as the editor. Sooraj S. Kurup has scored the background music and songs for the film.