Maaman First Look: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer entertainer set for summer 2025 release

Soori recently took to his official social media handles to unveil the first looks from his upcoming movie, Maaman. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the film is touted as an entertainer and is slated for release in theaters in the summer of 2025.

With Soori in the lead role, the movie stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead alongside him. Unveiling the first-look posters on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Here are the vibrant first-look posters of #Maaman, a colorful entertainer hitting theaters near you in summer 2025!”

See the official first-look poster of Maaman ft. Soori:

The movie’s first looks present a dual nature, with one poster showcasing the actor in an action-packed environment, while the other takes on a contrasting comedic tone, hinting at the film’s likely action-comedy genre.

While Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi take the lead roles, the film also features an ensemble cast including Rajkiran, Swasika (known for Lubber Pandhu), Bala Saravanan, and more in key roles. The music for Maaman is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, recognized for his musical contributions to films like Hridayam and Hi Nanna.

Soori was last seen playing the lead role in Viduthalai Part 2, the sequel to Viduthalai Part 1, both directed by Vetrimaaran.

The period political crime thriller features Soori as a police constable who finds himself in a moral dilemma during an operation to apprehend a revolutionary. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead, alongside an ensemble cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Manju Warrier, and others in supporting roles.

Moreover, the actor is set to appear in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, directed by Ram. The film, which stars Nivin Pauly and Anjali as co-leads, was internationally premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, where it received rave reviews. The official release date in theaters has yet to be announced.

