Maamannan audio launch: Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan grace the event with Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy

Maamannan, the highly anticipated Mari Selvaraj directorial, which is touted to be an out-and-out socio-political thriller, is set to hit the theatres very soon. The movie, which is touted to be Udhayanidhi Stalin's last film as an actor, has garnered attention with its powerful posters and the exceptional first single composed by AR Rahman. Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh appear in pivotal roles in the film. The much-awaited audio release of Maamannan was held in Chennai, on June 1, Thursday.

Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, and others grace Maamannan audio launch event

Along with the cast and crew members of Maamannan, some of the biggest celebs from the Tamil film industry, including legendary actor Kamal Haasan, young crowd puller Sivakarthikeyan, and many others graced the film's audio launch event. Fahadh Faasil, who is reportedly essaying a negative role in the Mari Selvaraj directorial, however, gave the event a miss due to his busy schedule.

Kamal Haasan, as always, looked dapper in a light blue striped blazer, which he paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of light blue denim trousers. Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, was seen flaunting his new look with a thick salt n pepper beard, as he attended the Maamannan audio launch. The actor notably had hidden his new hairdo with a beanie cap.

Check out Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan's pictures from Maamannan audio launch event, below:

