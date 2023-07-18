Maamannan OTT Release Date: Here's when and where to watch Mari Selvaraj's political film

Mari Selvaraj's political thriller Maamannan, which impressed the audiences at box office, is all set for digital release. The engaging political drama, which hit screens on June 29, opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. After one month, the OTT release date of the film has been announced. The film stars Udayanithi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Maamannan is all set to release online after a few days. If you haven't watched the film yet or want to re-watch it, here are all the details you need to know about the digital release.

Udayanithi Stalin's Maamannan OTT release date details

Where to watch Maamannan

The digital rights of Maamannan have been bagged by the OTT platform, Netflix. After one month of theatrical release, the digital release of the Tamil blockbuster has been announced on social media. The OTT platform took to Twitter and shared the movie to announce the premiere date. They wrote in caption, "VADIVELU, UDHAYANIDHI, FAHADH, KEERTHY, MARI SELVARAJ AND AR RAHMAN TOGETHER!! We’re seeing stars Maamannan."

When to watch

Maamannan will be available for streaming on July 27. The film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Telugu version Nayakudu was released very recently in theatres.

About Maamannan

Meanwhile, the project, which is helmed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, thoroughly impressed the cine-goers with its highly relevant theme, excellent making, and stellar performances. The movie revolves around father and son, who face obstacles put by his rival to establish his control in politics.

Maamannan features veteran actor Vadivelu as the titular character, an MLA who belongs to an oppressed community in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi Stalin appears as Maamannan's estranged son Athiveeran aka Veera, while Keerthy Suresh appears as his love interest Leela. Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is playing the role of Rathnavelu, a feudal landlord who belongs to a dominant community.

Maamannan marks Udhayanidhi's last outing as an actor and the actor stated that he was glad to be part of a film like this. He also gifted the filmmaker a luxury car, Mini Cooper as a gift for giving him a blockbuster last film. The bilingual film marks the comeback of Vadivelu after he had taken a hiatus from films for a while.

Maamannan is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin himself, under his home banner Red Giant Movies. Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman composed music for the film.

