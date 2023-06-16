Maamannan Trailer OUT: Mari Selvaraj yet again creates a powerful and enticing world

Mari Selvaraj is among the most exciting filmmaking voices in the country today. After his last two releases, Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, gained widespread acclaim, anticipation for his next was inevitable. If the trailer for his latest release, Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, and Fahadh Faasil, is anything to go by, fans of the acclaimed director won’t be let down by the political drama. The film revels in the glory of its accomplished cast, and the performances add further heft.

Maamannan, as Selvaraj himself stated, revolves around the world of politics. This world is further detailed in the trailer. With callbacks to his previous films, the world of Maamannam is also curated as one that encourages fighting against injustice. Like in his other films, symbolism and the presence of animals play a crucial role in signifying the importance of an egalitarian world.

Actor cum-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin headlines the film along with a strong cast including the likes of Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, and Fahadh Faasil. The latter essays the role of an antagonist to perfection, while the surprise for an average Tamil audience is surely Vadivelu. Known for his comic timing and humorous roles, this is a welcome change for the veteran actor. The music by AR Rahman further adds heft to this gritty world.

Posters and songs for the film have created a significant amount of buzz, and now the trailer is sure to double the excitement. Slotted for a June 29 release, Maamannan is produced by Red Giant Movies, the production company of Udhayanidhi himself. With cinematography by Theni Eswar, the film is a collaboration of people at the top of their game.

