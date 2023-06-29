Maamannan Twitter Review: Mari Selvaraj’s latest film a hit or miss? Netizens react

There was no doubt that Maamannan would be a good film, but the question that remained unanswered was whether it would impress moviegoers. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, who earlier made two of the best films of the last decade in Tamil cinema, the expectations were ridiculously high. Even though he has only directed two films before Maamannan, the director has already developed a signature style that many other filmmakers fail to create even after years of experience.

When the cast list was revealed, the anticipation for the film increased tenfold. The cast comprises Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has also produced the film. Mari Selvaraj himself spoke in an interview about the never-before-seen moment of having Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the same frame. It is not a sight that many people anticipated seeing, and it is also one of the biggest attractions of the film.

To the absolute delight of fans, Maamannan has been getting rave reviews across all boards and corners. People were already suggesting it as a film of the year candidate, and even after its release, people still feel the same.

Maamannan marches ahead with rave reviews

Netizens have been describing Maamannan not just as a good film but as one that will be remembered in the pages of Tamil cinema. The comments are unanimously positive across all boards. Also, the film is trying to say something very important and is made to question a lot of injustices. Therefore, the film is not just a good watch but one that requires a necessary viewing, similar to Mari Selvaraj's two previous releases.

A Twitter review clearly captured the zeitgeist of the audience and what they are feeling. The tweet read, "Just watched #Mamannan and it blew me away! One of the finest Tamil movies in recent memory. @mari_selvaraj delivers a powerful narrative showcasing the fight of the oppressed against a formidable system. It will be a film that will be talked about even after 25 years"

The reviews are largely pointing out the stellar performances of both Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.

