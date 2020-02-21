Maanaadu actor STR's next film to be helmed by Cheran? Find Out

Actor Simbu, who is currently busy with his next film Maanaadu, might join hands with director Cheran for his next film.

STR aka Simbu is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu. The makers have been revealing the film’s cast and crew on Twitter. Now, in a recent update, media reports claim that the actor will be seen next in a movie directed by Cheran. According to Indiaglitz, Cheran narrated an emotional story, which has a big role for the hero, and STR seems to be mighty impressed with the script.

Meanwhile, Maanaadu, which is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, has some big names of Kollywood including SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Y Gee Mahendran. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran and Karunakaran are also roped in to play prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film.

On the other hand, Cheran’s last outing was Rajavukku Check, which was directed by Sai Rajkumar. The film had Srushti Dange in the female lead. In the film, Cheran played the role of a cop, whose daughter gets kidnapped. When the film was released, many reports surfaced, suggesting that the film is based on the infamous Pollachi rape case. However, the director took to his social media space and cleared the air stating that the film was not based on the case. While Cheran said during his days in Bigg Boss that he would direct a film with Vijay Sethupathi, this news about collaboration with comes as a pleasant surprise.

