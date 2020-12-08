Maanaadu: Former Tamil Bigg Boss contestant Daniel Pope shares PHOTO with STR as he joins the sets of the film

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is produced by Suresh Kamatchi, and it has Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles.

In the latest addition to the cast of Maanaadu sets, former Tamil Bigg Boss contestant Daniel Annie Pope has now joined the sets of the film. He revealed the news while sharing a photo with Silambarasan TR, and stated that he was happy to be a part of the film. Sharing the photo, Daniel wrote, “Happy to be part of #Maanadu thanks for wonderful big opportunity annan @vp_offl and @SilambarasanTR_ sir @sureshkamatchi @Premgiamaren joined in the #Maanadu sets today”.

Daniel Annie Pope, who shot to his fame after his starring in Vijay Sethupathi’s Itharku Thaane Aasai Pattai Balakumara, gained massive popularity after participating in the second season on Tamil Bigg Boss hosted by Kamal Haasan. In the last month, Simbu took to his social media space and shared a photo while revealing that he has joined the sets of the film after wrapping up his portions for Suseenthiran’s Eeswaran. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.

See his post here:

Happy to be part of #Maanadu thanks for wonderful big opportunity annan @vp_offl and @SilambarasanTR_ sir @sureshkamatchi @Premgiamaren joined in the #Maanadu sets today pic.twitter.com/sKFAo6uHkq — Daniel Annie Pope (@Danielanniepope) December 7, 2020

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah are the other top actors who will be seen playing some key roles in the film. The makers recently shared some posters of Simbu from the film and all of the posters turned out to be huge hits. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film.

