Maanaadu: Producer says the film will be a milestone for Simbu & Venkat Prabhu; Shares glimpse from sets

Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to his Twitter space and shared a photo while assuring that Maanaadu will be a milestone for Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu.
Photos from the sets of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Maanaadu have been making the rounds on social media. Now, the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi shared a glimpse of Simbu from the sets of the film and stated that Maanaadu will be a milestone for Silambarasan TR and the film’s director Venkat Prabhu. He also wished them both and the other cast and crew members of the film for Maanaadu’s success.

He wrote, “As far as I have seen, Maanaadu will be a milestone for Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu. My best wishes to the duo and all those who worked for the film, for its success.” Maanaadu has Silamabarasan TR as the lead actor, while Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the leading lady. The film also stars an ensemble of other actors including Premgi Amaren, SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Daniel Annei Pope. Touted to be a social drama, Maanaadu will be released on May 14.

Also Read: Annaatthe: Makers share Rajinikanth’s glimpse as Superstar joins the sets of Siruthai Siva directorial

Directed by sensational filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu’s teaser was released a few months back and it received a positive response by the audience. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the political drama. The makers also released the first look of Silambarasan TR from the film. STR was last seen in the rural drama Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. He recently announced his collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. He has yet another film with director Obeli N Krishna titled Pathu Thala which is the remake of Kannada film Mufti.

