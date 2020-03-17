Maanaadu producer SLAMS trolls after shooting of the STR starrer was postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

STR starrer Maanaadu producer Suresh Kamatchi took to his Twitter space and slammed trolls who created memes on STR, after the film's shooting has been postponed citing Coronavirus.

We all know that STR aka Simbu starrer Maanaadu took off following some major troubles. Earlier, the producer of the film, Suresh Kamatchi and Simbu had a fall out, due to which the film was initially dropped. However, the film took off as planned after the producer and Simbu held some rounds of talks. Now, following the outbreak of Coronavirus, the film’s shooting has been postponed just like many other movies across the world.

However, trolls took over the internet, dragging in some history of the lead actor Simbu. It is well known that the actor had had some troubles a while back, following allegations of many stating that the actor has not been showing up to the sets on time. Trolls shared memes for the actor, which did not go well with Maanaadu producer. He slammed the trolls stating that the actor could never compromise the welfare of his cast and crew members which is why the film’s shooting has been postponed.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. The film also has an ensemble of star cast including SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, Premgi Amaren, Danny of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame, SJ Suryah among the others. The film’s genre will be of a political drama, suggests some media reports. Suresh Kamatchi has been sharing videos of Simbu working out for his role in the film.

