Maanaadu: Rajinikanth makes a surprise call to congratulates Silambarasan TR & team for blockbuster success

After a lot of hurdles and postponement, Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu was released in theatres on Friday and fans have welcomed it with open hands. The team of Maanaadu is filled with joy as the film is getting positive responses from everywhere and the happiness reached sky high as Superstar Rajinikanth loved the film too.

Rajinikanth surprised the team of Maanaadu as he made a personal phone call and wished them congratulations. The superstar praised Silambarasan, SJ Surya and director Venkat Prabhu for their commendable work.

On November 26, Venkat Prabhu revealed that Rajinikanth congratulated him on the success of Maanaadu. He wrote, "#Thalaivar @rajinikanth called and wished!!! Me & STR And that’s the tweet. #maanaaduBlockbuster.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Facebook and wrote, "This day became extra special for us. Superstar Rajinikanth's call cemented the success of the film. He searches for the good in everything and appreciates them and that's why he sits on top of the throne in everyone's hearts. We're feeling happy and strong. My heartfelt thanks to him on behalf of my team."

Maanaadu, also titled Time loop in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam is a political thriller set with the backdrop of the time loop. The film had to go through hurdles till the last minute as Maanaadu was announced postponed and screenings were cancelled. However, despite everything, the film became a blockbuster and Simbu along with his team are extremely happy. Kalyani Priyadarshan is the leading lady of the film.