Maanaadu: Silambarasan starrer blockbuster to get a sequel? Find Out

Silambarasan delivered a powerful performance in the 2021 science fiction drama Maanaadu. The film was highly appreciated by movie buffs and even critics. Now it seems like the actor will once again grace the silver screens as Abdul Khaliq in the second installment of the blockbuster drama. As the film clocked a year of release yesterday on 24th November, the makers dropped a video, looking back at the journey of making the film. The clip also hinted at the film's sequel being on the cards as it included the words, "Loop continues soon."

Ever since the video was released, movie buffs are excited about the official announcement of the sequel. Made under the direction of filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu revolves around Abdul Khaliq, played by Simbu, who is stuck in a time loop. The day gets repeated for a cause. While SJ Suryah plays the antagonist in the drama, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, SA Chandrasekhar, and YG Mahendran are also seen in key roles, along with others.