Maanaadu: Silambarasan TR's 7 minute scene is going to be high on emotions, Venkat Prabhu spills the beans

Silambarasan TR AKA Simbu's Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu is releasing on November 25. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event attended by the entire cast and crew. At the event held in Chennai, director Venkat Prabhu revealed that a 7-minute scene in the film, featuring Simbu is going to be gold.

"There's a seven-minute scene in Maanaadu that leaves me in tears every time I watch it. STR is a born actor and Yuvan's music has set the right mood to the scene further. Yuvan always gives his best for Simbu," Venkat Prabhu said at the event.

Producer Thyagarajan also shared an interesting anecdote about Rajinikanth and Simbu during the Maanaadu event. "After watching Simbu as a child artist at Vijaya Vauhini Studios, Rajini then told me that Simbu will make it big as an actor in the future," Thyagarajan shared.

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen in a female lead role, while Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah play important roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for political drama.