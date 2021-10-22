Maanaadu: Silambarasan TR's parents to go on strike outside Tamil Nadu CM's office for delay in film's release

Silambarasan TR's aka Simbu film Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu was scheduled to release on November 4, during Diwali. The makers have mentioned that they decided to postpone the release to avoid a clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal's Enemy. Now, Simbu's parents don't agree to the postponement and blame the producers' council for the decision.

Reportedly, Silambarasan's parents T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar are now blaming the producer council for the postponement of the film. They have mocked the producer council for bringing back the 'AAA' issue and troubling the release of Silambarasan's Maanaadu. They have also planned to go for a strike in front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's house to stop action against Silambarasan.

Simbu has completed dubbing for the film. He recently shared a video of him dubbing from the studio and it has gone to become one of the most popular videos on the internet.

Simbu plays the character of Abdul Khaaliq, where he is stuck in a day and the events repeat till he cracks them. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah will be seen in key roles.

Maanaadu is titled 'The Loop' in other South Indian languages and will release in English as well. The makers consider Maanaadu as the biggest release of Simbu in his career.