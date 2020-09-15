Maanaadu star Simbu to share a ‘Good news’ in December; Details inside

It is not known yet if the news will be about his personal or professional life, as a number of reports have emerged in the recent past about Simbu's upcoming films and his personal life.

Simbu aka STR will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. While there were rumours recently which claimed that the film will be shelved, the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi denied the rumours and stated that the film’s shooting will be restarted soon. Now, a new report has come up stating that Simbu is all set to share a good piece of news soon. According to Behindwoods, the actor will announce the news in the month of December this year.

However, it is still not known if it will be regarding his film or his personal life. It should be noted that recently reports came up stating that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal. It is anticipated that the announcement will be regarding the film. It was also reported recently that Simbu will be starring in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshium.

It was also reported recently that Simbu and Trisha are set to tie the knot soon. While we don’t know what the announcement would be, a number of news articles have come up in the recent past, and we have to wait to know what the good news is. Meanwhile, Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film, Sj Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing the other crucial roles.

Credits :Behindwoods

