  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Maanaadu star Simbu to share a ‘Good news’ in December; Details inside

It is not known yet if the news will be about his personal or professional life, as a number of reports have emerged in the recent past about Simbu's upcoming films and his personal life.
310704 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:47 pm
Maanaadu star Simbu to share a ‘Good news’ in December; Details insideMaanaadu star Simbu to share a ‘Good news’ in December; Details inside
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Simbu aka STR will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. While there were rumours recently which claimed that the film will be shelved, the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi denied the rumours and stated that the film’s shooting will be restarted soon. Now, a new report has come up stating that Simbu is all set to share a good piece of news soon. According to Behindwoods, the actor will announce the news in the month of December this year.

However, it is still not known if it will be regarding his film or his personal life. It should be noted that recently reports came up stating that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal. It is anticipated that the announcement will be regarding the film. It was also reported recently that Simbu will be starring in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshium.

Also read: Inside Party Photos: Nayanthara celebrates her mom's birthday with Vignesh Shivan and family in Goa

It was also reported recently that Simbu and Trisha are set to tie the knot soon. While we don’t know what the announcement would be, a number of news articles have come up in the recent past, and we have to wait to know what the good news is. Meanwhile, Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film, Sj Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing the other crucial roles.

Credits :Behindwoods

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 day ago

what good news can he share . his career is in dol drumns . he is known for his tantrums . he sounded death knell for other budding actors like Gautham Karthik etc, the only thing he can do is get married before he gets too old for that .

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement