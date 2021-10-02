Maanaadu Trailer: Silambarasan TR starrer promises a power packed political thriller with a time loop

Silambarasan aka Simbu will be seen next in an upcoming Tamil film titled Maanaadu in Tamil and Time Loop in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Today, the trailer was released and it promises that Simbu will entertain the audiences with a new concept, which comes with a mixture of political thriller and time loop.

The trailer was released by Rakshith Shetty in Kannada, Nani in Telugu, Nivin Pauly in Malayalam and AR Murugadoss in Tamil. Previously, the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam version of the film was titled Rewind and has now changed to a new title The Loop. Going by the trailer, Simbu plays the character of Abdul Khaaliq, where he is stuck in a day and the events repeat till he cracks them.

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah are the other top actors who will be seen playing some key roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for political drama.

Maanaadu, which went on floors in February 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is all set to release in theatres for Diwali, on November 4 and will clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe at the box office, which is going to be a festival for Tamil fans considering the fan base both the stars have respectively.