Maanaadu Twitter Review: Has Silambarasan TR's much awaited sci fi film impressed the audiences?

Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu has finally got to see the light today as it's been released today in theatres. The film was postponed multiple times due to several issues. In fact, yesterday also it was announced that film got postponed. But as the sun rose, the makers announced the good news that Maanaadu will released as planned and the shows began from 8 am on November 25 in Tamil Nadu.

The actor and the film were welcomed to the big screen with fans singing and dancing outside the cinema halls. After the first half itself many took to Twitter and penned down the review. The netizens are praiseing the do's plot, Simbu's performance, which totally seems to be impressive.

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Ok who’s happiest right now! Meeeeeeeeeeee Reviews laa inno varale but athapathi zero percent prechana illa! The MAN is back, he’s ruling the screeen! Enakku idhu podhum moment

HIS TIME TO RULE #Maanadu #Maanaadu #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/4UIbDIep55 ) November 25, 2021

#Maanaadu#maanaduFDFS

Cool's Review

5.5/5 extra score Good 1st Half & Excellent 2nd Half. STR's Performance Thaaru MaarCareer Best Movie. Venkat Prabhu. SJ Suryah Ultimate. Yuvan BGM Vera Level.SAC. Technically brilliant. Climax and Screenplay Big Plus. Sureshot Hit. pic.twitter.com/AeGePcGexl (@HazilRenoid) November 25, 2021

#MaanaaduPpaah..semma movie

4.25 / 5 rating . Finally Simbu comback. Yuvan bgm nallaruku Screenplay thaaram konjam Kuda bore adikala

From South Africa #மாநாடு #Maanaadu #MaanaaduReview (@sanjay25620445) November 25, 2021

#மாநாடு

Time loopதானனு எதிர்பாத்துனு போறவங்களுக்கே பெரிய surprise இருக்கு. வேற level screen play. STR simply steals the show. VP's best & equal to Mankatha. Yuvan BGM சிலபல குறைகள் இருந்தாலும் overall super hit material. Repeat audience confirmed #Maanaadu #Simbu #சிம்பு pic.twitter.com/maH4F6LMNC (@oolalalaaaa) November 25, 2021