Maanaadu Twitter Review: Has Silambarasan TR's much awaited sci fi film impressed the audiences?

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 25, 2021 08:32 PM IST  |  39.8K
   
Maanaadu Twitter Review
Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu has finally got to see the light today as it's been released today in theatres. The film was postponed multiple times due to several issues. In fact, yesterday also it was announced that film got postponed. But as the sun rose, the makers announced the good news that Maanaadu will released as planned and the shows began from 8 am on November 25 in Tamil Nadu.

The actor and the film were welcomed to the big screen with fans singing and dancing outside the cinema halls. After the first half itself many took to Twitter and penned down the review. The netizens are praiseing the do's plot, Simbu's performance, which totally seems to be impressive.

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. 

 

 

Credits: Twitter

