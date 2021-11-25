Maanaadu Twitter Review: Has Silambarasan TR's much awaited sci fi film impressed the audiences?
Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu has finally got to see the light today as it's been released today in theatres. The film was postponed multiple times due to several issues. In fact, yesterday also it was announced that film got postponed. But as the sun rose, the makers announced the good news that Maanaadu will released as planned and the shows began from 8 am on November 25 in Tamil Nadu.
The actor and the film were welcomed to the big screen with fans singing and dancing outside the cinema halls. After the first half itself many took to Twitter and penned down the review. The netizens are praiseing the do's plot, Simbu's performance, which totally seems to be impressive.
Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Watched #Maanaadu @RohiniSilverScr An complete #STR nd #SJSuriya show 2nd half was lil with excellent bgm by #YuvanShankarRaja makes it an #blockbuster #MaanaaduFDFS #SilamabarasanTR #VenkatPrabhu— Movie Lover (@ThalaFanForeve3) November 25, 2021
#Maanaadu Editing @Cinemainmygenes— Salva Reviews (@SalvaReviews) November 25, 2021
Very very engaging @vp_offl #MaanaaduFrom25thNovember https://t.co/YZDVA0028z
@SilambarasanTR_ Come Back @iam_SJSuryah Vera Level Villain #Maanaadu#Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/09tUQhT9kB(@ImSriOfficial) November 25, 2021
Ok who’s happiest right now! Meeeeeeeeeeee Reviews laa inno varale but athapathi zero percent prechana illa! The MAN is back, he’s ruling the screeen! Enakku idhu podhum moment) November 25, 2021
HIS TIME TO RULE #Maanadu #Maanaadu #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/4UIbDIep55
#Maanaadu#maanaduFDFS(@HazilRenoid) November 25, 2021
Cool's Review
5.5/5 extra score Good 1st Half & Excellent 2nd Half. STR's Performance Thaaru MaarCareer Best Movie. Venkat Prabhu. SJ Suryah Ultimate. Yuvan BGM Vera Level.SAC. Technically brilliant. Climax and Screenplay Big Plus. Sureshot Hit. pic.twitter.com/AeGePcGexl
#MaanaaduPpaah..semma movie(@sanjay25620445) November 25, 2021
4.25 / 5 rating . Finally Simbu comback. Yuvan bgm nallaruku Screenplay thaaram konjam Kuda bore adikala
From South Africa #மாநாடு #Maanaadu #MaanaaduReview
#மாநாடு(@oolalalaaaa) November 25, 2021
Time loopதானனு எதிர்பாத்துனு போறவங்களுக்கே பெரிய surprise இருக்கு. வேற level screen play. STR simply steals the show. VP's best & equal to Mankatha. Yuvan BGM சிலபல குறைகள் இருந்தாலும் overall super hit material. Repeat audience confirmed #Maanaadu #Simbu #சிம்பு pic.twitter.com/maH4F6LMNC
#Maanaadu is perhaps the most fun I have had watching a film this year. It has two charming lead actors at its centre, a catchy soundtrack, and even stands for an admirable cause.(@itsgeetz) November 25, 2021
Most importantly though, it's a clever, clever film, full of smart writing choices.#MaanaaduFDFS
#Maanaadu— Film Flicks (@Film4flicks) November 25, 2021
Excellent @iam_SJSuryah and @SilambarasanTR_ @thisisysr bgm
Very good dop. Excellent comeback from #STR
Perfect material from @vp_offl #Blockbuster for sure