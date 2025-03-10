Maanagaram on OTT: Know where to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut film as it completes 8 years since release

Maanagaram is a Tamil action thriller that hit the big screens in 2017. This film marked Lokesh Kanagaraj's feature directorial debut and received praise from all corners of the country. As the movie completes eight years since its release, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Maanagaram

Maanagaram is currently streaming on Aha and Amazon Prime Video. Those who wish to enjoy this film from their homes can watch it online on these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Maanagaram

The story of Maanagaram follows Sri's character, a young graduate from Trichy who arrives in Chennai for a job interview. After securing the job, he celebrates at a bar. However, a gang mistakes him for someone else and attacks him. In the chaos, he loses his academic certificates. Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan's character, who has a past conflict with the gang, unknowingly involves Sri in his troubles. Charle, a taxi driver, finds Sri’s lost bag and tries to return it but gets caught up in the unfolding events.

At the same time, a gang mistakenly kidnaps the son of a powerful gangster, PKP. This sparks a violent chain of events involving rival gangs, corrupt police, and mistaken identities. As Sri struggles to reclaim his documents, Sundeep attempts to protect Regina's character, the woman he loves. The situation spirals out of control as different forces collide. In the end, Sri and Sundeep, unaware of each other’s struggles, come together to fight their common enemies.

Cast and crew of Maanagaram

Maanagaram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who also co-wrote the film with Chandhru Anbazhagan. Produced by S. R. Prabhu, the film features Sri, Sundeep Kishan, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Selvakumar S. K. handled the cinematography, while Philomin Raj took charge of editing. The music for the film was composed by Javed Riaz.

Are you going to watch Maanagaram on OTT? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.