Maara: Makers of R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer plan to complete the movie at a stretch post lockdown

Maara marks the second collaboration of R. Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath. The two actors have previously worked together in the movie Vikram Vedha.

R. Madhavan has given stellar performances both in the South film industry and in Bollywood. After having completed the shooting schedule for Nishabdham, the actor geared up for his next project titled Maara earlier this year in January. As revealed by the makers of the movie, its 50 percent of shooting has already been completed before the announcement of lockdown in India. It features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead who had earlier worked with Madhavan in Vikram Vedha.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers will be wrapping up the pending portions of Maara in one single stretch. This means that the movie will be completed by working on the same continuously within a particular period. For the unversed, Maara happens to be an official remake of the Malayalam movie titled Charlie featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles. The Tamil romantic drama has been directed by Dhilip Kumar and is co-produced by Prateek Chakravorty.

Talking about R. Madhavan, the actor is currently awaiting the release of Nishabdham co-starring Anushka Shetty. The movie has been grabbing headlines ever since its inception and also features Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Anjali and others in pivotal roles. The thriller drama has been co-produced by Kona Venkat and is directed by Hemant Madhukar. It was supposed to be released into the theatres on April 2, 2020, but has now been postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely hit the entire country.

Credits :Times of India

