Maara Movie Public Review: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer is off to a positive start
Maara, the Tamil romantic musical drama starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath has finally released today, January 8 on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been the talk of the town for a lot of reasons and also because it is an adaptation of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Charlie. Well, finally, the Tamil movie has hit the screens and it has opened to a positive start. The movie is getting good response from the audience on social media. Twitter is filled with amazing reviews for Maara.
One of the Twitter users who watched the film wrote, "This man @GhibranOfficial must be given all the appreciation for the pleasant BGM & Songs which really took the movie to next level.. Please do more films with him @ActorMadhavan !!." Moviegoers are clearly impressed with the storyline and of course, the music of the film is top-notch. Well, Dhilip Kumar directorial Maara's trailer took the audiences on a heartfelt journey of fairy tale and won million hearts.
Looks like the film has also managed to leave a lovely impression on the audience. Check out Twitter reviews below:
Since I heard about the remake plan, I tried not to watch Charlie, cos I didn’t want anybody else to stay on my mind for the Character @ActorMadhavan would take up. But I had to watch the original which was a delight and was wondering how Madavan is going to justify himself!
— Rascal (@thelittlerasc) January 7, 2021
But to my surprise, Madhavan really has done justice to the role not just by acting, but by living as #Maara!
The once ‘Chocolate Boy of Kollywood’ has grown up into such a wonderful Actor! Brilliance! Loved the movie @ActorMadhavan #MaaraOnPrime
— Rascal (@thelittlerasc) January 7, 2021
Adoption from Charlie Never thought a remake could be so much entertaining. Fabulous and Magical performance from @ActorMadhavan and @ShraddhaSrinath @dhilip2488 made the beginning of the year very spl. Screenplay
Background score from @GhibranOfficial pic.twitter.com/hhioih6nQa
— Vignessh Sai (@sai_vigneshsai) January 8, 2021
#Maara - a different film from Charlie where maara & Paaru try to make vellaiya & Meenakshi come together again. Best part is the casting.@ShraddhaSrinath as Paaru is excellent & @ActorMadhavan is more a bigger role than cameo. Visuals & art on par. Loved this . Good watch. pic.twitter.com/g2kZ8XFviT
— Thana (@Pitstop387) January 8, 2021
#Maara Loved it @ActorMadhavan sir and @ShraddhaSrinath ma’am both are Understanding performances . Dialogues and Cinematography Top notch. @GhibranOfficial BGM Verithanam @dhilip2488 @pramodfilmsnew @ShrutiNallappa @thespcinemas @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/r6VOnowYRc
— S I D H A R T H RK (@Sidharthrk_offi) January 7, 2021
#Maara Heartwarming
Even though remake it's bliss to watch
Splendid with the visuals @ShraddhaSrinath Performance @ActorMadhavan Screen Presence Choclate Boy For a reason#MaaraOnPrime pic.twitter.com/KF9pdMe8H4
— Athreya Karthik (@itsKarthikRavi) January 8, 2021
The soundtrack of #Maara by @GhibranOfficial is truly out of the world..Giving us the mystical and vintage vibes .The bgm is old charm and stays with you even after the film Yaar azhaippadhu, Theera Nadhi and Oru Arai Unathu - scintillating songs pic.twitter.com/5U8VvO8LWI
— (@sreetwitzz) January 8, 2021
What a beautiful feel good movie! A welcome fresh magical experience in the new year. @ActorMadhavan is absolutely delightful and charming as #Maara ! Stunning visuals and soulful music. Loved and thoroughly enjoyed. A work of art. Thank you! @dhilip2488 @ShraddaShrinath
— Anand Coomar (@Anand_Coomar) January 8, 2021
Now, this is how remake movies should be made!
Attention to details at its best!@GhibranOfficial you're a magician!
Kudos to whole team for attempting such bold and beautiful story once again.. @ActorMadhavan @ShraddhaSrinath #Maara
— Sucheendra Bharadwaj (@Sucheezz) January 8, 2021
#Maara
Official remake of Malayalam Cult film #Charlie
The changes they made for the tamil version, art work & camera work are awesome. @ActorMadhavan & @ShraddhaSrinath are bliss to watch on screen
Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Runtime: 150 Mins, Language: Tamil pic.twitter.com/kHA3oR1Ud7
— Dheeraj Babu (@DheerajBabuP) January 8, 2021
Apart from R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, Maara also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan aka Charlie recites a heart-warming and thoughtfully woven poetry for Maara. This has immediately touched the hearts of fans across.
