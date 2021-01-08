  1. Home
Maara Movie Public Review: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer is off to a positive start

Maara is getting good response from the audience on social media. Twitter is filled with amazing reviews for the film.
Maara, the Tamil romantic musical drama starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath has finally released today, January 8 on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been the talk of the town for a lot of reasons and also because it is an adaptation of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Charlie. Well, finally, the Tamil movie has hit the screens and it has opened to a positive start. The movie is getting good response from the audience on social media. Twitter is filled with amazing reviews for Maara. 

One of the Twitter users who watched the film wrote, "This man @GhibranOfficial  must be given all the appreciation for the pleasant BGM & Songs which really took the movie to next level.. Please do more films with him @ActorMadhavan !!." Moviegoers are clearly impressed with the storyline and of course, the music of the film is top-notch. Well, Dhilip Kumar directorial Maara's trailer took the audiences on a heartfelt journey of fairy tale and won million hearts. 

Looks like the film has also managed to leave a lovely impression on the audience. Check out Twitter reviews below: 










Apart from R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, Maara also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan aka Charlie recites a heart-warming and thoughtfully woven poetry for Maara. This has immediately touched the hearts of fans across. 

