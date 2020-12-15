Maara: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer to release online on January 8; Check out poster

R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara makers have ditched theatrical release and have chosen to release their film online.

The makers of the upcoming film, Maara have chosen to release their film online on January 8, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead alongside Sshivada, Mouli, Alexander Babu, M.S.Bhaskar, Guru Somasundaram, Kishore and Abirami in pivotal roles. Shraddha took to social media and wrote, "Bid adieu to the year with a heart and meet Maara on January 8." The upcoming project is directed by Dhilip Kumar and is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films.

Maara is a musical romance that will take you on a beautiful journey with Paaru who sees a fairy tale she heard from a stranger as a child painted across the walls of a coastal town. She goes in search of the man who painted it. It is going to be a fairytale romance and will be interesting to see Madhavan and Shraddha sharing the screen space. After a very long time, Madhavan is acting in a pure romance drama.

Take a look below at the intense poster below:

The film's music is composed by Ghibran, cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan, and edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, Madhavan's Telugu film Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty in the female lead role had released online in October and the film opened to a mixed response.

