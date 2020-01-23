Maara: R Madhavan kick starts the shoot of the film alongside Shraddha Srinath; Read details

The film Maara is a Tamil remake of Malayalam film, titled Charlie. This film had Malayalam megastar Dulquer Salmaan in the lead alongside actress Parvathy.

The Rang De Basanti actor R Madhavan has done many noted films in the south film industry as well. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Maara. The talented actor R Madhavan as per the latest reports has kick started the shoot of his upcoming film along with his leading lady Shraddha Srinath. They Jersey actress will be essaying the female lead in the south drama. The leading of the film, Maara, R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath previously worked together for the south flick called Vikram Vedha.

The south siren, Shraddha Srinath essayed the role of R Madhavan's wife in the film, Vikram Vedha. The film Maara is a Tamil remake of Malayalam film, titled Charlie. This film has Malayalam megastar Dulquer Salmaan in the lead alongside actress Parvathy. The film proved to be a blockbuster hit, and the fans were very impressed with the film. Now, with Maara the fans and film audience have a lot of expectations that the makers will surely make a super hit film, as they have very strong actors as their lead pair. The film Maara is helmed by Dhilip Kumar. The director is known for his short film called Kalki.

The Mollywood film Charlie was a critically acclaimed film hence the fans are eager to see what the Tamil remake will be like. If reports are to be believed then the film Maara is expected to be an out and out romantic saga. The music direction of the upcoming film, starring R Madhavan and Nerkonda Paarvai actress Shraddha Srinath will be done by music composer Ghibran.

(ALSO READ: Maara: R Madhavan starrer gets another female lead; Find Out Who)

Read More