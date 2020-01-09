Maara: R Madhavan starrer gets another female lead; Find Out Who

If reports are to be believed, Maara, in which actor Madhavan is playing the lead role, is getting yet another female lead. Already the film has Shraddha Srinath, who will be seen romancing Madhavan onscreen.
Chocolate boy R Madhavan is currently working on Maara, which is a Tamil remake of the super hit Mollywood movie Charlie. We already know that Shraddha Srinath, who played the role of Madhavan's wife in super hit movie Vikram Vedha, will be seen sharing screen space with Madhavan once again in Maara. Now, grapevine has that Nedunchalai and Athey Kangal famed actor Sshivada will also be seen playing a key role in Maara. Directed by debutante Dhilip Kumar, Maara is being bankrolled by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa, under Pramod Films banner.

As far as Charlie is concerned, the film had Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy and Aparna Gopinath playing the lead roles. Nedumudi Venu and Soubin Shahir were seen playing prominent supporting roles. It will be fair to say that the film, which was released in 2015, turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Mollywood.

Meanwhile, Madhavan had a busy 2019 though he did not have any releases that year. He has debuted as a director for the movie Nambi: The Rocketry Effect. The movie will be based on the story of ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan. Maddy has also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming multi-lingual movie Nishabdham, in which Anushka Shetty is playing the lead lady. The film will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and English.

Credits :Galatta Media

