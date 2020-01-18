Maara Theme from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to be RELEASED soon

Maara track from Suriya's Soorarai Pottru will be released soon, according to music director GV Prakash Kumar.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been taking to social media to treat us with updates of Suriya’s next film, Soorarai Pottru. Now, GV Prakash has revealed that the most talked-about Maara Theme from the movie will be released soon. Apparently, the theme will have vocals by Suyiya himself. The makers of the film released the film’s teaser on January 7th.

Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The shooting was wrapped up a while back and the movie is all set for a summer 2020 release. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will make his maiden Kollywood film with Sorrarai Pottru. He will be seen playing the role of main antagonist in the film. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat, will be playing key supporting roles in the film. Soorarai Pottru is Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively. Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts for the film. He is known for his works in notable Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious 6, Skyfall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (1&2), The Bourne Ultimatum, Lost in Space, among the others.

Credits :Twitter

Read More