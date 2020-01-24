Maara theme from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru RELEASED

Music composer GV Prakash kumar took to his Twitter and released the single Maara Track from Suriya's Soorarai Pottru.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar on Friday took to social media and released the most awaited Maara theme from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. GV Prakash has been treating us with little updates about the movie and its development. The makers of the film released the film’s teaser on January 7th. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra.

The shooting was wrapped up a while back and the movie is all set for a summer 2020 release. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will make his maiden Kollywood film with Sorrarai Pottru. He will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist in the film. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

#GV75 Yes my 75th film as a composer is with my most successful director combination @Vetrimaaran ... with @Suriya_offl sir as lead ... produced by Thanu sir @theVcreations #GV75withSuriyaVetriVcreations pic.twitter.com/Lhy6s94MXK — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 2, 2020

Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat, will be playing key supporting roles in the film. Soorarai Pottru is Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively. Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts for the film. He is known for his works in notable Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious 6, Skyfall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (1&2), The Bourne Ultimatum, Lost in Space, among the others.

