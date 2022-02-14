Maaran: Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan promise magical chemistry in Valentine's Day special poster

On Valentine's Day, the makers of Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan starrer Maaran have unveiled a poster that looks every bit magical. One can see, Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan make for a sizzling onscreen pair and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

The makers of the action thriller film Maaran have decided to skip theatrical release and will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar.