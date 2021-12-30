Maaran: Dhanush looks intense in the latest photos from Karthick Naren's thriller

Latest stills from Dhanush starrer Maaran have surfaced online. In these pictures, the versatile actor can be seen donning an intense look for the thriller flick. One of the photographs has Dhanush sitting in the police station, while other has the actor dozing off on the couch. In one picture, the actor is seen indulging in fun family banter on the breakfast table. It feels like we will get to see a wide variety of emotional range from Dhanush in this one.

The Karthick Naren directorial also stars Krishnakumar and Mahendran in pivotal parts. Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead in the film and Smruthi Venkat has scored the music. Dhanush’s next will be out in theatres on 14 January 2022. The first look poster of the film is already out and has raised the excitement of fans for the latest outing.

Check out the post below:

Dhanush is tied up with several projects right now. The actor will be working with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran in his next. He will also be shooting for Venky Atluri’s Sir. The period social drama talks about a young man’s fight against the privatisation of today’s education system. However, more details on these projects will only be available with time.

Dhanush will also be a part of the Hollywood film, The Gray Man. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as the leads.