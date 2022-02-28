Maaran Trailer Out: Dhanush starrer packs a punch with action, thrilling elements & top-notch music

The trailer of Dhanush's much-awaited upcoming film Maaran is out. The trailer packs a punch with action and thrilling elements as the actor is playing the role of a journalist in the movie. The 2 minutes 10 seconds video also shows some light-hearted brother-sister moments, a romance between Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan, and the BGM looks top-notch.

The makers took to Twitter and also announced the official release date along with the trailer. Maaran will skip theatrical release like it was announced earlier and will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11. Judging from the trailer, Maaran’s relationship with his sister also assumes a key part in the narration.

Check out the trailer here:

Produced by Sathya Jyothi films, Maaran is directed by Karthick Naren. The film's cast also includes Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by Vivekanand Santhosham and editing handled by Prasanna G. K.

Maaran is releasing in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. So far, all three songs including title song, Annana Thaalaattum and Polladha Ulagam turned chartbusters as fans loved them.

