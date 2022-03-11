Maaran Twitter Review: Here's how the audience reacted to Dhanush's OTT released film; Check out

Dhanush starrer Maaran skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on OTT, Hotstar+ Disney today at 5 PM. The film received a thunderous response as soon as it began streaming. The Karthick Naren directorial is getting mixed reviews from the audiences who have taken to Twitter to share their views.

Yet again, Dhanush has managed to impress the audiences with his acting prowess and screen presence. Dhanush as Maaran plays the role of a young journalist, who lands himself in the soup after he publishes a story that exposes the true face of a highly admired politician. Malavika Mohanan has also given out an applause-worthy performance in the thriller, and their chemistry looks fresh on the screen. While some have given thumbs up to the film, others have stated that it is just below average and didn't manage to live up to the expectations.

Check out Twitter reviews of Maaran here:

Produced by Sathya Jyothi films, Maaran is said to be an investigative thriller. Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar, and Mahendran also are part of this action-packed drama's core cast. The film is penned by writer duo Suhas-Sharfu. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by Vivekanand Santhosham and editing done by Prasanna G. K.

Maaran is the third film of Dhanush as his previous films Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re (Bollywood) were OTT releases too.

