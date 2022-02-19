Maaran's Annana Thaalaattum Song Out: Dhanush's soothing track depicts beautiful bond of brother & sister

The second single from actor Dhanush’s upcoming movie Maaran is out. Titled Annana Thaalaattum, the track is sung by Anurag Kulkarni, while the lyrics are written by Vivek. Set to tune by GV Prakash, the soothing song features visuals of Dhanush and Smruthi Venkat and depicts the beautiful bond of brother and sister.

Unveiling the track on Twitter, Sathya Jyothi Films, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote, "Listen to the second single from #Maaran, #AnnanaThaalaattum."

Watch the song here:

Unlike the second track, the first single, which was released a few days ago, titled Polladha Ulagam crooned by Dhanush himself was a pure visual delight as he impresses with his outstanding dance moves

On Valentine's Day, the makers of Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan starrer Maaran unveiled a poster that looks every bit magical. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran. Maaran have decided to skip theatrical release and will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In the meantime, Dhanush is presently in Ooty shooting for his next Naane Varuven and has also recently shared a pic with his son Yathra as he spent time on the sets. The movie deals with the interesting topic of deja vu and is directed by his brother Selvaraghavan.

