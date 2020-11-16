  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby gets 1 billion views: Dhanush, Tovino Thomas, Sai Pallavi, Yuvan Shankar Raja thank fans

Featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, Rowdy Baby is a peppy number from the film Maari 2. The music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Prabhu Deva choreographed.
23635 reads Mumbai
Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby gets 1 billion views: Dhanush, Tovino Thomas, Sai Pallavi, Yuvan Shankar Raja thank fansMaari 2’s Rowdy Baby gets 1 billion views: Dhanush, Tovino Thomas, Sai Pallavi, Yuvan Shankar Raja thank fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what looks like an unstoppable streak of achievements, peppy song Rowdy Baby from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2 has now received 1 billion views on the video streaming platform YouTube. By achieving this record, Rowdy Baby has become the first South Indian song to receive a billion views. Sharing the news with their fans and followers, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas and Yuvan Shankar Raja thanked the fans for this huge feat.

Dhanush wrote on his Twitter space, “What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart”. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who composed music for the film, wrote, “It was a sweet surprise for me when I was notified by my fans, that the Rowdy Baby has created another milestone, & has reached billion views, Alhamdulillah. Thanking everyone on this..”

Also Read: Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a new record yet again

See their Tweets here:

Sai Pallavi, who played the leading lady in Maari 2, wrote on her Twitter space, “Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby 1 Billion love and counting”. Tovino Thomas, who played the main antagonist in Maari 2, wrote “#RowdyBaby crossed 1B YouTube views!! First South Indian song!! Congratulations to @dhanushkraja, @Sai_Pallavi92, @thisisysr, @directormbalaji, @PDdancing and the full team of #Maari2 .. Lucky to be a part of this particular movie!!”

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a huge record yet again
Dhanush & Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 is YouTube's #1 most viewed music video in India; 7th in world
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets another huge record; Check it out
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 is UNSTOPPABLE; hits 500 million views
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a new record yet again
Vachinde Vs Rowdy Baby: Which song do you think has Sai Pallavi’s best dance moves? VOTE
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement