Maaro Maaro: Naga Chaitanya is a competitive hockey player in this energetic song from Thank You

The makers of Naga Chaitanya's romantic drama Thank You have unveiled the energetic song Maaro Maaro from the flick. Shot in the backdrop of a college and song captures the rivalry between the two hockey teams. This rap has composed by music directors Deepu and Prudhvi Chandra. Meanwhile, singer MaaHaa has crooned the song.

The lyrics of Maaro Maaro have been penned by Viswa and Kittu Visapragada, and the vocals of the track have been provided by Sai Charan, Aditya Iyengar, Anudeep, and Naresh Mamindla.

Check out the song below:

The teaser of Thank You, which was released a while ago showed Naga Chaitanya in a fresh avatar. The video provides us with a glimpse of Abhi's journey. It captures his transition from a fun-loving man to a cold-hearted person. The film also talks about the love story between Naga Chaitanya, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya will be playing the role of a hockey player in his next, who is also an ardent fan of superstar Mahesh Babu.

Thank You has been helmed by Vikram K Kumar and marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and the director. The duo is credited with providing the 2014 drama Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is presently under shoot.

While Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair are the leading ladies of Thank You, Avika Gor and Sushanth Reddy will be seen in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the script of the film has been written by BVS Ravi.

Coming to the movie's technical crew, PC Sreeram is the cinematographer and S Thaman is the music director. Thank You is expected to release in the theaters on 8th July this year.

Additionally, Naga Chaitanya will also play an important role in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha.

