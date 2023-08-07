Maaveeran OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil and Telugu film

Sivakarthikeyan's recently released film Maaveeran is gearing up for digital release. The film, which was released in Tamil and Telugu on July 14, opened to a positive response from the audiences from audiences and critics. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore, Maaveeran was a commercial success as it had reportedly collected dRs 53.53 crore at the box office. Well now, after one month of theatrical release, Maaveeran is all set to reach audiences at home. Here are all the details you need to know about the OTT release.

Excited about the streaming premiere of the film, actor Sivakarthikeyan said, “Maaveeran is a perfect blend of fantasy, humor, drama, and satire, which makes it a thoroughly enjoyable family watch. Ashwin built this truly engrossing real-world and masterfully weaved in an element of fantasy, that made it so enjoyable not only for the audience but also, all of us working in it. Receiving so much love and adulation from everyone who has watched the film in cinemas, I can’t wait for the rest, all over the world to watch Maaveeran when it streams exclusively on Prime Video.”

Here's when and where you can watch Maaveeran on OTT

Where to watch Maaveeran?

The digital rights of Sivakarthikeyan starrer have been bagged by the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos. After one month of release, the film is set for OTT release in Telugu and Tamil. The Telugu version was released Mahaveerudu.

The OTT giant Prime Video took to its social media handles on Monday, and made the announcement as it wrote, "Watch Sathya, a timid cartoonist transform into a fearless hero and take over the world!".

When to watch?

Maaveeran will be available for streaming online on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos from August 11. The platform has officially announced the same on social media with a poster featuring Sivakarthikeyan.



About Maaveeran

The director of the film is Madonne Ashwin, whose first film was the Yogi Babu starrer Mandela. He had won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his debut venture. The film’s music is composed by Bharath Shankar, and the cinematography is handled by Vidhu Ayanna. The film consists of an ensemble cast of Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, Sunil, and Aditi Shankar.



