Maaveeran Review: Sivakarthikeyan's political thriller a hit or miss; Netizens react

Sivakarthikeyan's bilingual film Maaveeran has been released in the theatres today. The film also released in Telugu as Maaveerudu. Because of huge anticipation, the film pulled a massive crowd to the theatre to watch the film and opened up with lukewarm reviews. Maaveeran is reviewed as a decent action flick.

Sivakarthikeyan is essaying the role of cartoonists and his drawings manifest in real life, which turns into a tricky political situation with the minister. The film is said to be a political satire of the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

Several fans have watched the movie and shared their reviews on social media. Netizens hailed Sivakarthikeyan's performance in the film and said he gave his best. Audience liked his comic and acting in the film. The climax is said to be a super highlight of the bilingual film.

A user shared his Twitter and wrote, "Fantastic First Half, Followed by good second Half. Great Comeback Movie for @Siva_Kartikeyan! Gonna be a theatrical enjoy ride for all. @madonneashwin Delivers a another solid output. Yogibabu in madonne film is always a fun cracker less scenes for Cringe-di is another plus for the movie."

Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran impresses audiences with great performances and storyline

About Maaveeran

The director of the film is Madonne Ashwin, whose first film was the Yogi Babu starrer Mandela. He had won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his debut venture. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of renowned director Shankar, is making her debut in the role of female lead. The film’s music is composed by Bharath Shankar, and the cinematography is handled by Vidhu Ayanna. The film consists of an ensemble cast of Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, Sunil, and others in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Arun Viswa under the banner Shanthi Talkies.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan shares family portraits on son Gugan's birthday; Holds his kids and wife close in arms, see PICS