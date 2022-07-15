Maaveeran: Sivakarthikeyan is intimidating in the first look of his next with Madonne Ashwin; PIC

Sivakarthikeyan is on a signing spree recently. After Prince and SK21, the actor announced his next with maker Madonne Ashwin today. This bilingual drama has been titled Maaveeran. Now, the makers have unveiled the intimidating first look of the film. The Don star can be seen looking all irked, posing in the orange shirt. From the poster, it looks like the actor is headed for another masala entertainer.

Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the announcement video for the drama recently, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in a rustic avatar. This Tamil drama has been named Mahaveerudu in Telugu. if the reports are to be believed, Maaveeran will go on the floors by the first week of August. The project was launched today with a pooja ceremony in Chennai.

Check out the first look below:

It would be exciting to know that Maveeran also has a Rajinikanth connection. Yes, the title of this movie is inspired by Rajini sir's 1986 flick of the same name. As a matter of fact, his brutal look also bears a resemblance to Rajinikanth's look in his film Thalapathi.

Filmmaker Mandonne Ashwin rose to fame with the 2021 flick Mandela. In the meantime, Bharath Sankar will be composing music for Maaveeran, and Vidhu Ayyanna has cranked the camera. The reports suggest that Kiara Advani has been locked in as the female lead in the action entertainer. Although, we still await an official confirmation about the venture's cast and crew.

In addition to this, Sivakarthikeyan will also lead KV Anudeep's bilingual directorial, Prince. With Maria Ryaboshapka as the leading lady, the drama is slated for Diwali release this year. He also has a Rajkumar Periaswamy's next with Sai Pallavi in the making.

