Maaveeran Trailer OUT: Sivakarthikeyan is a reluctant hero whose accidental act of violence creates a ruckus

If there was ever a contest among films in regards to subverting expectations, then Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran is sure to be a serious contender to get nominated. The film is not what one thought it would be. That is clearly evident from the newly released trailer for the film. The makers have done a good job of hiding what the film is all about. Thus, the trailer plays with the fans' expectations of the film as it keeps them guessing about what is really going on here.

Maaveeran trailer out

Maaveeran means great warrior, and therefore one would expect it to be a film where the hero is portrayed as a fearless man. Basically, a film with the good guy beats up the bad guy template. The makers surely tricked the fans into thinking that this was the case.

At the beginning of the trailer, Sivakarthikeyan is seen ruthlessly stamping the poster of a politician with his foot. One obviously wonders what has led this man to commit such an act of violence, and that too in public. This politician, whose poster is destroyed vehemently, is the antagonist. But then, as the trailer progresses, we get to know that the poster had gotten stuck in the shoes of Sivakarthikeyan’s character. And his act of violence was wrongly interpreted by everyone around him.

But then, what is done is done. And the character has to now face the consequences of what he did. The trailer again surprises us, as there seem to be certain fantasy elements added to it. Whenever the character of Sivakarthikeyan looks up, he turns into a different person. But the changes that he undergoes are not shown in the trailer, leading to an increase in the excitement factor among fans.

Check out the trailer here:

Sivakarthikeyan has chosen to team up with a promising up-and-coming director this time around. As far as film choices are concerned, the actor has one of the most exciting lineups. After Maaveeran, he has Ayalaan and the film with A R Murugadoss.

The director of the film is Madonne Ashwin, whose first film was the Yogi Babu starrer Mandela. He had won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his debut venture.

About Maaveeran

Sivakarthikeyan is touted to play a cartoonist in the film. The film’s music is composed by Bharath Shankar, and the cinematography is handled by Vidhu Ayanna. The film consists of an ensemble cast of Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, Sunil, and Aditi Shankar.

