Maayon 2: Makers confirm Sibiraj's mythological thriller sequel; Details inside

Kishore's directorial Maayon released in theatres on 24th June this year and is being highly appreciated by the movie buffs. With Sibiraj, Tanya Ravichandran and KS Ravikumar in the lead, the project is doing impressively well at the box office. Seeing such a positive reaction from the audience, the makers have already announced the sequel to the mythological thriller. It is further believed that chapter 2 of the series will be bigger and better than the original.

The shooting of the second installment of the franchise is expected to commence shortly. The makers have also locked in the release of the film for Diwali 2023. Touted to be a Pan-India drama, the venture will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. In the meantime, the makers have not finalized the star cast and director for Maayon: Chapter 2. Other details about the movie are also still under wraps.

Sibiraj was seen in the role of Arjun, an archaeologist. He is accompanied by Tanya Ravichandran, who plays the female lead in the drama. She portrays the role of an epigraphist. The flick revolves around the mystery of the temples in the country. Set against the backdrop of an ancient temple, Maayon follows the life of archaeologists, who visit a temple for research purposes and comes across a series of unexpected incidents.

Backed by the production house Double Meaning, the score for the movie has been rendered by the music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The movie's cast also includes SA Chandrashekar, Bagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Hareesh Peradi and Arash Shah in supporting roles.

Also Read: Arya's next to be helmed by Komban fame director Muthaiah? Find out