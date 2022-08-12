Macherla Niyojakavargam Movie Review: Ruined premise, tasteless narration fail this Nithiin starrer

Title: Macherla Niyojakavargam

Cast: Nithiin, Samuthirakani and others

Director: MS Rajasekhar Reddy

Run-Time: 155 Minutes

Rating: 2/5

Many years ago, Rajappa (Samuthirakani) unleashed extreme violence on election day in the Macherla constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He is the town's permanent MLA, getting elected unopposed because nobody dares to contest against him. Cut to the present, Siddarth Reddy (Nithiin) is posted as a District Collector and due to a link between his girlfriend Swathi (Krithi Shetty) and Macherla's political fate, the hero decides to end Rajappa's unbroken reign.

The above storyline was pretty much comprehensible from the film's trailer itself. It is shocking that the film's debutant director doesn't even care to infuse a couple of reasonable plot turns or at least half a twist.

The entire second half is a throwback to the era when elections in a lot of Indian States used to witness bloodbaths. Democracy was trampled upon by leaders who had goonda elements at their beck and call. In regions like Rayalaseema, it took the form of factional politics getting out of hand. 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' should have at least cared to situate the story in those times instead of making a half-glitzy, semi-glamorous, contemporary story where the hero is an IAS officer on paper and an unrealistically gutsy invader with zero gravitas in reality.

The story of Macherla Niyojakavargam checks all the wrong boxes, boxes that have been reintroduced from a bygone era: Threatening a widow. Check. An anguished monologue. Check. A zillion daylight murders with knives (not guns, because Rajappa is an ethereal villain). Check. A scene where the game of chess is referred to. Check. A dialogue where the villain uses words like 'Rajakeeyam' and 'Rowdyism' in the same sentence (Rami Reddy and Rao Gopal Rao types had used them ages ago, for God's sake). Check.

The film's idea of showing Siddarth Reddy as a bureaucrat is to make him tuck in his shirt. Otherwise, there is no way you can see him as an IAS topper as he itches to pick fights with Rajappa every other day. Never does he use the state machinery to subject Rajappa to shock and awe. If he has to petrify the villain, he physically goes to him, smiles, mouths a couple of lifeless lines, and launches into run-of-the-mill dishum-dishum fights. His fortune is that Rajappa, despite being a dictator for decades, hasn't upgraded himself from swords to pistols.

Rajappa is not the only character Siddarth Reddy likes to scare. He also enjoys subjecting Swathi to anxiety. He bumps into her on a beach, falls for her, calls her 'Bapu gaari Bomma' and tells her, "I am going to trace your address within two days", before disappearing. This scene becomes the foundation of a silly rom-com track where Swathi starts loving Siddarth after the latter gives her a ride to a place in Vizag. See, it's that simple to woo a beautiful girl.

Vennela Kishore plays a joker who is butthurt at the drop of a hat and flashes his giant ego in supposedly comical portions. His services are also used for a bedroom comedy scene where the idea of a libido-booster is deployed for the zillionth time in a Telugu film. For now, this reviewer needs a mood booster to battle the headache derived from watching the movie!

Also Read| Nna Thaan Case Kodu Movie Review: A routine courtroom drama elevated by an informed Kunchako Boban