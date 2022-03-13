Macherla Niyojakavargam: Nithiin spills the beans on his next with director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy; PICS

Nithiin is wrapping up the shoot for this next action outing Macherla Niyojakavargam. Just recently, the actor filmed a daredevil action sequence for the MS Raja Shekhar Reddy’s directorial. Posting on the microblogging site, he informed that the 1st look and the teaser updates for his next will be out soon.

Sharing a few glimpses from his upcoming venture, he wrote, “Finished shooting for an exciting action episode composed by #Analarasu master followed by a super mass dance number choreographed by @AlwaysJani #MacherlaNiyojakavargam 1st look and teaser updates coming up real soon @SreshthMovies @SrSekkhar”.

For the unversed, the title and motion poster of the action drama was released last November. The first snippets from the film raised fans’ expectations regarding it. Meanwhile, the first look poster showed Nithiin in a fierce avatar with sparks of fire in the backdrop. He seems to be getting ready to take on the bad guys who are coming to attack him. Apart from Nithiin the film’s lead cast also has Krithi Shetty as the heroine along with Catherine Tresa.

Filmmaker MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is directing Macherla Niyojakavargam. The movie is being financed by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies.

Billed to be a mass entertainer with a prominent political element, the shoot for the venture took place in Hyderabad.

Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director for the film, while Prasad Murella has handled the cinematography. Kotagiri Venkateswara is the editor for the project that will be out in theatres on 29 April 29.

