Macherla Niyojakavargam released: Nithiin visits theatre with wife Shalini to see viewers' response; PICS

Nithiin was captured by the shutterbugs at a theatre in Hyderabad today with his wife Shalini on the first day of the release of his much-awaited action entertainer, Macherla Niyojakavargam. He was there to see the audience's response to his latest release firsthand. The actor opted for a black sweatshirt and blue denim as his OOTD and completed the ensemble with a blue sports cap. Meanwhile, his better half looked gorgeous in a yellow desi ensemble.

This commercial entertainer is full of political elements. It talks about a notorious politician Rajappa, played by SamuthiraKhani. He is a seven-time MLA from the Macherla constituency and is used to winning unanimously. However, a newly appointed collector Siddharth Reddy, played by Nithiin takes on the mission to conduct fair elections. He further fields a candidate against Rajappa. Will he succeed in his task?

With Krithi Shetty as the leading lady for the film, the venture also stars Catherine Tresa in a crucial role, along with Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Indraja, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Brahmaji, and Anjali in prominent roles along with the rest. Made under the direction of MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, the flick has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under their banner of Sreshth Movies.

Now coming to the film's technical crew, Mahathi Swara Sagar is on board the movie as the music director, and Prasad Murella is the cinematographer. Additionally, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has headed the editing department for Macherla Niyojakavargam.

Nithiin's latest drama is getting a mixed initial response from the viewers, although, only time will tell if Macherla Niyojakavargam is loved by movie buffs.

