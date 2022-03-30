Macherla Niyojakavargam Teaser OUT: Nithiin shines as a savage IAS officer in his next

Versatile hero Nithiin is playing the role of an IAS Officer named Siddharth Reddy who takes his first charge as collector of Guntur district in his next release Macherla Niyojakavargam. MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is directing this mass and action entertainer, while Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are bankrolling it on Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie.

It's Nithiin’s birthday today and on the occasion, the makers have launched First Attack of the movie. The teaser doesn’t show the plotline or other content of the movie, but it shows an intense action block on Nithiin and some goons. Actually, the goons who look like beasts with tiger paint on their bodies and face enter the carnival to eradicate Nithiin. But the macho man counterattacks them, like lion chasing deer. The action sequence choreographed by Venkat master is wonderfully designed, as it shows the mass and action side of Nithiin.

MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is directing this action entertainer, which is being jointly financed by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. Rajkumar Akella is presenting the flick, for which the camera has been handled by Prasad Murella. The background score by Mahati Swara Sagar has enhanced the cinematic experience of Macherla Niyojakavargam by many folds.

Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa will be seen accompanying Nithiin as heroines in his action drama. Now, a little about the film's technical crew- Mamidala Thirupathi is the writer, Sahi Suresh is the art director and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor for this venture.

Billed as a commercial entertainer with a political element, Macherla Niyojakavargam is expected to arrive in theatres worldwide on July 8th.

