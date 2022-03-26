Macherla Njyojakavargam: Nithiin introduced as Siddharth Reddy, flaunts his mass avatar in first look

Nithiin's first look from the upcoming film Macherla Njyojakavargam is out. The actor is introduced as Siddharth Reddy and looks handsome in his new mass avatar. He is seen sitting with an intense look, mustache, beard and chain on his neck. One can see men holding weapons in the background.

Sharing the first look on social media, Nithiin wrote, Its time to take my First Charge. Reporting as SIDDHARTH REDDY. Meeku Nachhe , Meeru Mechhe MASS tho Vastunaa."

The shoot is progressing at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Nithiin recently finished shooting for an exciting action episode of Macherla Niyojakavargam composed by Anal Arasu master, followed by a super mass dance number choreographed by Jani master. The movie is being financed by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies.

Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director for the film, while Prasad Murella has handled the cinematography. Kotagiri Venkateswara is the editor for the project. Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements, the film will be out in theatres on April 29.

