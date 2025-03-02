MAD Square gets new release date; Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan and Ram Nitin's comedy film preponed due to THIS reason

MAD Square is one of the most anticipated sequels set to hit the big screens this year. Initially scheduled for release on March 29, the film has now been preponed due to a change in plans by the makers. Yes, you read that right! This comedy entertainer will now have its theatrical debut on March 28, 2025.

The team behind MAD Square shared that the film will now be released a day earlier than planned. This decision was made after distributors suggested advancing the date since March 29 falls on Amavasya and the makers happily agreed to the change.

Naga Vamsi wrote on X, "With the request and support of our esteemed distributors, #MADSquare is arriving a day earlier – March 28th. Since March 29th falls on Amavasya…Our distributors felt it was best to advance the release and we are happy to oblige."

They also clarified that there was no last-minute rescheduling planned. Expressing their excitement, they hoped March 28 would be a special day for Telugu cinema, with MAD Square and Robinhood hitting theaters together. They further sent their best wishes to Robinhood actor Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula, calling it a season filled with laughter.

"Apart from that, there was never any intention to cause a last-minute rescheduling. We wholeheartedly wish that March 28th will be a memorable day for Telugu cinema with both #Robinhood and #MADSquare lighting up the big screens," added Naga Vamsi.

MAD Square follows four friends navigating college life, with one preparing for marriage, leading to chaos and laughter. A sequel to Kalyan Shankar’s hit MAD, the comedy-drama aims to recreate its predecessor’s magic. After its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Announcing the same, the streaming giant wrote on X, "The boys are back with double the MADness! Mad Square, coming to Netflix, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi, after its theatrical release!"

