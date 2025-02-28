MAD Square OTT release: Where to watch Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan and Ram Nitin's comedy film online after its theatrical run

Mad Square, a sequel to Mad, is returning to the big screens, promising even more laughs. Starring Ram Nitin, Narne Nithiin, and Sangeeth Shobhan in lead roles, the film is set to release on March 29, 2025. As the premiere approaches, here's where you can watch the movie online after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Mad Square

Mad Square is going to stream on Netflix after the completion of its theatrical run. Announcing on X, the streaming giant wrote, "The boys are back with double the MADness! Mad Square, coming to Netflix, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi, after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Mad Squarem

The movie follows four friends as they embark on their journey to an engineering college. While the trailer has not been released, the teaser offers a sneak peek into their amusing adventures as one of them gets ready for marriage. With the group coming together, chaos and laughter are inevitable. It remains to be seen whether the sequel will capture the magic of the first film.

This new installment continues the story of MAD, a hit comedy-drama directed by Kalyan Shankar. The original film, set on a college campus, became a favorite among audiences.

Cast and crew of Mad Square

Mad Square is a Telugu film featuring Narne Nithiin as Ashok, Sangeeth Shobhan as Damodhar "DD," Ram Nitin as Manoj, and Priyanka Jawalkar in key roles. The movie is written and directed by Kalyan Shankar.

The first installment introduced Sri Gouri Priya as Shruti, Ananathika Sanilkumar as Jennie Sharma, and Gopikaa Udyan as Radha. It also featured Raghu Babu as College Principal Purushottam, Racha Ravi as Peon, and Muralidhar Goud as Jamakai.

Other cast members included Vishnu Oi as Ganesh "Laddu," Ravi Anthony Pudota as Anthony Rodriguez, Karthikeya Samala as Shiva, Srikanth N. Reddy as Srikanth N. Reddy, and Raghuram Sreepada as Xerox Janardhan. Santosh Kalwacherla played the rich student president, while K. V. Anudeep made a cameo appearance.